Snake River levy on the ballot

Snake River trustees will host an informative plant facility levy/scoping meeting open house beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Snake River High School Commons Area.

Then, the trustees monthly public meeting will begin at 8 p.m. in the Snake River Community Library at 924 W. Highway 39, Blackfoot. The public is invited to attend.

As recorded in the August 2017 school board minutes: "The (Snake River School) District's current Plant Facility Levy will end on June 30, 2018. Superintendent (David) Kerns recommends the amount for the levy be increased from $500,000 to $750,000, and that an election be held asking patrons on (Tuesday) November 7, 2017.

"Passage is critical for the district to keep its facilities operating and in good repair," Kerns said. "There are many projects around the district that need to be done. Such projects include roof repair, snow removal and equipment, carpet and paint costs, parking lot maintenance, sprinkler system upgrade, light repairs at the football field, heat pumps, etc."

The Snake River board of trustees concurred with Kerns and passed a resolution to "adopt, create and establish a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund."

The trustees have determined there is a need for a plant facilities levy in the amount of $750,000 "for the first fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, and continuing each year in the amount of $750,000 for 10 years." The purpose of the plant facilities levy is to allow the District "to acquire, purchase or improve school site or sites; to accumulate funds for and to build a school house or school houses or other building or buildings; to demolish or remove school buildings; to add to, remodel or repair any existing building; to furnish and equip any building or buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings of the district; to purchase school buses; for lease and leas purchase agreements for any of the above purposes and to repay loans from commercial ending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities; and to upgrade technology.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the trustees. The vote was 5-0.

For more information, call the school district office at (208) 684-3001.

This election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the voter's polling place.

Early voting opens Monday, Oct. 23, in the election office of the Bingham County Clerk's office in the Bingham County Courthouse.

Parent-teacher conferences are scheduled at the Snake River High School from 4:30-8:30 p.m. this Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 18 and 19, at the high school.