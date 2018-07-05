Snake River Liquidation opens next week

Snake River Liquidation is a new business in downtown Blackfoot which is scheduled to open next week. The store will sell store returns and "shelf-pulls" of tools, appliances and other goods in near-new condition for significant discounts from regular retail prices.

"I'd like to say we'll be open Monday but it should be sometime next week," Dave Austin, the co-owner said. "We're waiting on some final arrangements with our bank and we're still entering in all the prices into the computer."

The business is owned by Dave, his wife Gail and his son Scott.

Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.