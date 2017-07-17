Snake River opens varsity football camp

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - Head Coach Jeb Harrison welcomed a group of 80 athletes interested in playing for the Panther varsity this season, including around 30 freshmen, all eager for some Snake River football.

"We are excited to have this type of a turnout for our first day of camp," Harrison said. "We are missing a few people who had other commitments, but this is a great turnout and speaks columns about our program here at Snake River High School."

Snake River won their conference a year ago and made the state tournament as well, but will be looking to replace some key players lost to graduation.

Among those will be the heart and soul of the team in Angel Garza, who played both ways as a lineman as was all conference as both an offensive and defensive lineman. Also gone will be starting quarterback, Branson Walker and some other key personnel.

Please read the entire article in the Tuesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.