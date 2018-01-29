Snake River plant facilities levy explained

Snake River School District Superintendent David Kerns explained the plant facilities levy to the county commissioners on Monday.

The levy election is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13. Early voting begins on Monday, Feb. 26, and concludes at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 9.

Snake River is asking voters to approve this plant facility levy for $750,000 each year for 10 years.

Kerns presented the commissioners the history of the plant facility levies for 40 years.

In 1987, the levy was for $250,000. It was passed by voters.

In 1997, the levy was for $370,000 which passed.

In 2007, the levy that passed was for $500,000.

"The increase in the request is because maintenance costs increase," Kerns said. "This is not a wish list; only the basics are included."

In this plant facility levy, $600,000 each year would go to maintenance costs. The remaining $150,000 would be used to pay for the septic system. The septic system has failed at the junior high school and is failing at SRHS.

To read the full story, see it in the Jan. 30, edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.