Snake River rebounds with win over Soda Springs

The Snake River Panthers did not have the best of weeks last week. They went on the road for games against two tough teams in Shelley and Kimberly and came home empty handed and did not play well in the losses. Their shooting was off, the defense not up to Snake River standards and the team was not happy with their performance.

That all changed on Tuesday night as their shooting improved immensely and they took care of business on their home floor. The Panthers did not allow a point to be scored by Soda Springs for 12:40 of the first half on their way to a dominating 72-55 win in front of their own friendly fans.

