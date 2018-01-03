Snake River receives DEQ grant for wastewater planning

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of a wastewater planning grant to the Snake River School District for $37,500.

"We are thrilled to get this award," Snake River Superintendent David Kerns said. "We are grateful for DEQ's assistance and look forward to completing this project."

"We are able to claim up to $75,000 for the grant; DEQ gives us half that amount," he said.

The grant funds $37,500; the remaining $37,500 will be funded by the Snake River School District and will be used for the engineering costs of the sewer project.

