Snake River School Board talks levy

The Snake River school trustees retained attorney for the school district, discussed promotion for passage of the plant facility levy and plans established for snow removal. Sixth grade teacher Suzanne Hieb explained Facebook Live videos to help promote passage of the Snake River Plant Facility Reserve Fund Levy. She advised the trustees that information about the levy be on this site two or three times each week and then the morning of the election to encourage voters to head to their polling places.

The district is asking voters to approve this plant facility levy that totals $750,000 levy for each of 10 years. Each year, $150,000 would be used to pay for the sewer system upgrades coming the junior high and high school systems. The remaining $600,000 is scheduled to be used for maintenance needs in the district. These include rental and/or purchase of needed water rights at Rockford Elementary. Roof repairs at all buildings; excavation/paving of parking lots, both maintenance and improvements and irrigation. Kitchen needs, cooling tower maintenance at the high school, carpet rotation, snow removal, plumbing/boiler maintenance and repair, lawn care, painting, gym floors, Ag shop maintenance and support facility and maintenance needs of district music programs are some other needs.

For the complete listing of facility needs, visit the district's website at www.snakeriver.org; then go to the Board listing.

To read the complete story, see it in the Friday, Jan. 19, edition of the Morning News.