Snake River School District gets glowing audit report

THOMAS – School board members in Snake River District 52 were very pleased after receiving a positive audit report from Kurt Folke of Quest CPAs in Payette during their monthly meeting here Wednesday night, which resulted in unanimous approval.

The report showed total assets at $22.243 million with total liabilities of $16.522 million. The district’s total net position is well in the black at $6.554 million, Folke said. That’s an increase from $5.069 million for the fiscal year which ended June 30.

The balance sheet for governmental funds showed $6.906 million in total assets, $2.051 million in total liabilities. Total fund balances were at $4.753 million, up from $3.990 million the previous year.

