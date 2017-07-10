Snake River School/Community LIbrary recognized
LESLIE MIELKE
Monday, July 10, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
Snake River School Community Library has been selected for the 2017 Best of Blackfoot Award in the Media category by the Blackfoot Award Program.
Lorrie Surerus, Snake River Library Director, said, "It was a nice surprise. I presented the award to the library board last month. We will eventually put it in the library."
