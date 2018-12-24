Snake River trustees ask for supplemental levy

The Snake River School District will ask voters in the district to approve a two-year supplemental levy for $750,000 for each year. The levy would be used to maintain maintenance and operation, including salaries.

"We are not asking for any more than what the current supplemental levy which is $750,000 per year for two years," SR Superintendent David Kerns said. "Of the 115 school districts in the state of Idaho, 95 of them rely on a supplemental levy in their budget. In the last five to seven years, the increase in the number of school districts with supplemental levies is huge. Thirteen percent of the budget in District 91 in Idaho Falls is its supplemental levy."

The current levy is $750,000 each year for two years. The vote on this levy proposal is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12. It requires a simple majority vote, plus one, to pass.

