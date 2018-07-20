Snake River trustees set goals

Preparations for the upcoming school year were discussed by Snake River school board members on Wednesday evening at the District Office.

—The first day for all students is Wednesday, Aug. 15. Buses will run and lunch will be served. Ninth grade orientation is from 8-10:15 a.m. Students in 10th, 11th and 12th grades will begin school at 10:30 a.m.

—Substitute Teachers Training is from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, Aug. 7, in the High School Library Computer Lab.

—The "Welcome Back All Employee Meeting" begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, in the Snake River High School Auditorium.

—A "Meet the Board Reception" is scheduled for all new employees from 3-4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, in the high school library.

