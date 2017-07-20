Snake River trustees sworn into office

Snake River School District trustees took an oath of office Thursday evening to represent their district for the next four years. Kent Miller was reelected to represent Zone 4; Lon Harrington will represent Zone 1; and Marci VanOrden will represent Zone 5.

In Idaho, July is the month to reorganize school boards.

Bill Martin was elected to be the chair; Kent Miller was elected to be vice-chair; Marci VanOrden was elected to be the board treasurer. Terisa Coombs was appointed to be the board clerk.

The school board meetings will begin at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. Starting in October, the board will meet in the Snake River Junior High auditorium and will then visit each school in the district.

