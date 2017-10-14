Snake River wins Armed Services Bowl

THOMAS — The Snake River Panthers throttled the American Falls Beavers 41-8 in the second annual Armed Services Appreciation Bowl Friday night at Harrison Field.

American Falls (2-5) began the game at their own 10-yard line. Seven plays later, the Beavers turned the ball over, as quarterback Boone Giulio's pass intended for Russell Adkins fell incomplete. Snake River (4-3) took over at the Beavers 34-yard line. Six plays later, Panthers quarterback Coby Young found receiver Clancy Thomas for a 5-yard score. Young's point after made the score 7-0 in favor of the home team.

The visitors would then turn the ball over on downs on their next possession, and Snake River took over at the Beavers 11-yard line. Treyton Young scored on the next play from 6 yards out, and after Coby Young's point after, Panthers led 14-0.

