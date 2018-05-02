Snake River wins food fight

The winner of the third annual food feud is Snake River Junior High School. They out-donated their rival, Mountain View Middle School, with food that they collected for the Community Dinner Table and Food Pantry (CDTFP). The food fight began on April 16 and ended on April 30 when the donations were turned in.

The two schools earned points by collecting non-perishable food items or cash donations. Because the 586 students at Mountain View outnumber the 277 at Snake River, the winner was determined by who had the higher points per student.The point system gave one point for each box or can of food, excluding packages of ramen noodles which counted for only a half point apiece. Every dollar was worth two points. Bulk food such as rice or potatoes were worth one point per pound.

Mountain View had a strong showing with 2,691 pounds of food and $210 for a total of 3,265 points. Snake River came in with 1,418 pounds of food and $272 for a total of 1,993 points.

When the points were converted, Snake River with 7.19 per student edged out Mountain View's 5.57.

Snake River's rewards for winning this year are custody of the food fight trophy for the next year and $1,000 from the Blackfoot chapter of Rotary International.

The $1,000 will go towards supporting student activities.

For Blackfoot's food fight, the food and money gathered by the two schools go to the food pantry operation of the CDTFP. In spring every year, the donations from winter holiday giving and other food drives by groups like the Boy Scouts have been seriously depleted. It is not uncommon at this time for the shelves at the food pantry to become bare.

The pantry gives out 700 to 900 cans and boxes each Wednesday. This last winter, the organization was supporting an average of 250 families.

Ronda Cheatham, Food Pantry Director said, “I just want everyone to know how much this food drive has meant to us. It helps to keep us in canned goods through the summer. We have had trouble with that in the past.”

While students, staff, Rotary and CDTFP personnel were assembling for the photograph to go with this article, Christian Utley, the organizer of this year's food food was carrying a large container of pressed oatmeal. "See this?" he said. "Someone's grandmother saw the previous food war coverage in the paper this week, so she drove over here to leave off this container of oatmeal at the school office as a contribution today. This is a good example of how our community is amazing."

Like the grandmother and her oatmeal, any help, money or food that one can give to the food pantry during this time of year is greatly appreciated, even if the food war is over for now. Any donation in the spring or summer is invaluable.

For more information on where and how to donate to the food pantry, go to www.communitydinnertable.org.

Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.