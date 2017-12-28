Snake River's Howell eyes state tournament

THOMAS - Snake River senior wrestler Ceaton Howell has had his share of athletic success while at Snake River High School. He is wanting and working hard to get just a little bit more.

Howell, recently named to the first team 3A All State football team as a linebacker, is also a wrestler who has had some success at one of the toughest weight divisions, 182 pounds. It isn't that the division is loaded with a lot of talented wrestlers, but the ones that are there are usually very strong, technically sound and those two attributes make for tough competition for everyone.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.