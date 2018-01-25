South Fremont shoots down Shelley Lady Russets

The Shelley Russets welcomed the South Fremont Lady Cougars to town with hopes of securing the second seed in the upcoming Mountain Rivers Conference. The Cougars had different ideas when they took the floor on Wednesday and they battled the Russets loose ball for loose ball and rebound for rebound through the first three quarters, before pulling away late to secure the win.

When the final buzzer sounded after 32 minutes of play, the scoreboard read 51-38 in favor of the visiting team.

