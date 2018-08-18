Spaghetti feed begins Marathon weekend

Spaghetti was served to runners at the Jensen Grove shelter on Friday evening in preparation for the Wolverine Canyon Marathon.

Two hundred runners have registered for the various races.

Bright and early Saturday morning, buses leave at 5 a.m. from Jensen Grove to carry runners to the start of the full marathon. Buses leave at 7:15 a.m. to transport the half-marathon runners.

The 10K begins at 9 a.m.; the 5K at 9:30 a.m.

Bingham Memorial Hospital is presenting this event. Proceeds will benefit Cystic Fibrosis Awareness.