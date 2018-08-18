Spaghetti feed begins Marathon weekend

In preparation for the Woilverine Canyon Marathon, Christina Reid enjoys some spaghetti at Jensen Grove shelter on Friday evening. It's good eating. Christian Utley (on left) and Bret Moss, volunteers with the Wolverine Canyon Marathon, enjoy some spaghetti. The spaghetti feed took place in the shelter at Jensen Grove on Friday evening.
Spaghetti was served to runners at the Jensen Grove shelter on Friday evening in preparation for the Wolverine Canyon Marathon.
Two hundred runners have registered for the various races.
Bright and early Saturday morning, buses leave at 5 a.m. from Jensen Grove to carry runners to the start of the full marathon. Buses leave at 7:15 a.m. to transport the half-marathon runners.
The 10K begins at 9 a.m.; the 5K at 9:30 a.m.
Bingham Memorial Hospital is presenting this event. Proceeds will benefit Cystic Fibrosis Awareness.

