Special Olympions prepare for area meet

Special Olympians were preparing for the area games that will take place next Saturday, May 5, in the Aquatic Center in Idaho Falls.

The Blackfoot team practices at 6:30 p .m. each Wednesday and at 9:30 a.m. each Saturday at the Blackfoot Swimming Pool. They practice about an hour or a little over in each session.

“Special Olympians come from Sun Valley, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot and surrounding areas,” Swim Coach Laurie Kearsley said. “Swimmers will qualify for the State Games that take place Friday and Saturday, June 8-9, in Twin Falls. Competitors can be chosen from the States Games to participate at Nationals and even, World Games.”

