Spring takes off at airport

Everyone in town has driven past it many times but few pull in to look around. Back when Blackfoot didn't extend further north than Parsons Street, the area was abandoned river channel in the flood plain of the Snake River.

Building an airport

In 1946, a man nicknamed Mac McCarley laid out a runway and got it built. The City named the airport after him, which is why its official name is Lowell George McCarley Field. He taught an entire generation of Blackfoot residents to fly and a few old-timers still remember him.

The Blackfoot airport is a small single-runway facility. Because private aircraft traffic is relatively low, the airport has no tower. When planes take off or land, the pilots broadcast their intent on the common traffic advisory frequency on their radio.

Funding an airport

The airport is run by the City of Blackfoot. There are no landing fees so the City does not make any money from any of the aircraft traffic. The City does sell aviation gasoline with about a dollar mark-up. "This isn't a money-making business," said Richard Mangum, director of public works for Blackfoot. "We don't sell a lot of gas but having it available makes the airport a more desirable place to land a plane."

"Frankly, no small airport ever makes money," Mangum added. "It it were not for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), most small airports wouldn't even exist. Over 90 percent of the airport's funding comes from the FAA. The rest comes from Idaho or from the City itself."

