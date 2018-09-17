Spud Day was spud-tacular

A float for Cowboy Boot Camp was part of the Spud Day parade on Saturday in Shelley. Intense. Band of Brothers works Spud Tug during Spud Day in Shelley. Stasia Acrobats from Idaho Falls performed during Spud Day on Saturday in Shelley. This young girl was the first in the potato mash at the Spud Tug on Saturday in Shelley. The Shelley High School mascot was very popular as he made his way down the parade route on Saturday in Shelley. Spud picking during Spud Day on Saturday in Shelley. The potato sack race was part of the Spud Day on Saturday in Shelley.
Spud Day in Shelley on Saturday was spud-tacular.
It was a day filled with food, fun and friends. This was the 90th anniversary of this event.
Mayor Stacy of Pascoe of Shelley said: “There is a really good crowd in the park; there are lots of people. The turnout is good. There is different entertainment and different vendors each year. We are consistent about the free potatoes.”
