Spud Day was spud-tacular

Spud Day in Shelley on Saturday was spud-tacular.

It was a day filled with food, fun and friends. This was the 90th anniversary of this event.

Mayor Stacy of Pascoe of Shelley said: “There is a really good crowd in the park; there are lots of people. The turnout is good. There is different entertainment and different vendors each year. We are consistent about the free potatoes.”

For the full story, read it in the Monday, Sept. 17, edition of the Morning News.