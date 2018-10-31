Spud industry meeting in Fort Hall

The Idaho Potato Commission is hosting the 2018 Harvest Meeting for potato industry growers and other professionals on Wednesday, November 14, at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel & Event Center in Fort Hall.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. and includes a full program of industry speakers. Lunch and Dinner are included.

At the end of the day, there will be reception at 4:14 p.m. followed by a 5 p.m. dinner, an auction and the conferral of Grower of the Year awards.

To register or to obtain more information, visit idahopotato.com/industry/harvest-meeting.

For growers traveling from out of town, the hotel has issued a discount code of CODE 5026 for overnight stays.