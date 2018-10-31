Spud industry meeting in Fort Hall
By:
Catie Clark
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
The Idaho Potato Commission is hosting the 2018 Harvest Meeting for potato industry growers and other professionals on Wednesday, November 14, at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel & Event Center in Fort Hall.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. and includes a full program of industry speakers. Lunch and Dinner are included.
At the end of the day, there will be reception at 4:14 p.m. followed by a 5 p.m. dinner, an auction and the conferral of Grower of the Year awards.
To register or to obtain more information, visit idahopotato.com/industry/harvest-meeting.
For growers traveling from out of town, the hotel has issued a discount code of CODE 5026 for overnight stays.
Category: