Spudnik open house well attended

Spudnik Equipment celebrated its 60th anniversary on Tuesday with an open house and a dinner served to its customers in the evening. Over 1,200 customers were expected. People from states around as well as people from Germany, China, India and Belgium were visiting the company.

Sixty years after its start, Spudnik is now a world-wide company with equipment for not only potatoes but also multi-use equipment for sugar beets corn, grain and vegetables. When Spudnik and Grimme Group of Damme, Germany, joined in partnership in 2002, Spudnik had 220 employees with 40-45 different models. In 2018, there are now 330 employees with 70 different models and 11 patents. Grimme Group took over Spudnik in 2003.

Andrew Blight, marketing director, said, "The challenge with the new products is we outsell our production capacity. We need to speed up internally to catch up with our product and people side. We are proud of what we have accomplished."

