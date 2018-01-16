Spudnik open house well attended

Customers examined Spudnik equipment during the company's open house on Tuesday. An AirSep Eliminator is technology that is patented by Spudnik. The equipment was available for inspection during the open house at Spudnik on Tuesday. As part of the open house hosted by Spudnik on Tuesday, Carl Hobbs explained how he, his brother, Leo, founded Spudnik in 1958. The start of Spudnik was a scooper and piler which is still available at Spudnik. This equipment was available for examination during the open house at Spudnik on Tuesday. Friends and conversation were enjoyed during the open house hosted by Spudnik on Tuesday. Kevin Garcia, 4, checks out one of the pieces of equipment at Spudnik during the company's open house on Tuesday evening.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Spudnik Equipment celebrated its 60th anniversary on Tuesday with an open house and a dinner served to its customers in the evening. Over 1,200 customers were expected. People from states around as well as people from Germany, China, India and Belgium were visiting the company.
Sixty years after its start, Spudnik is now a world-wide company with equipment for not only potatoes but also multi-use equipment for sugar beets corn, grain and vegetables. When Spudnik and Grimme Group of Damme, Germany, joined in partnership in 2002, Spudnik had 220 employees with 40-45 different models. In 2018, there are now 330 employees with 70 different models and 11 patents. Grimme Group took over Spudnik in 2003.
Andrew Blight, marketing director, said, "The challenge with the new products is we outsell our production capacity. We need to speed up internally to catch up with our product and people side. We are proud of what we have accomplished."
To read the complete, see it in the Wednesday, Jan. 17, edition of the Morning News.

Category: