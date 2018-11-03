SRHS Pantherettes Plus host dinner and show

The Snake River Pantherettes Plus hosted a dinner and show for donations on Friday night. The dinner was a potato bar; the show was the "Two Bros Hypo Show" from Idaho Falls.

Potatoes were donated by Blackfoot Fresh Coop; the chili was donated by Basic American Foods.

The team has been invited to perform at Disney World in Florida in February.

Coach Christy Gardner said, "We are trying to build a program. There are five members who have been part of this team since they were freshmen; they are seniors now. We wanted to do something for them since they have stuck with us through the hard times."

She continued, "We looked into going to Disneyland but we needed 15 participants on the dance team. We have 10 members. We only needed 10 dancers to apply to perform at Disney World in Florida."

