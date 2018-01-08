Stacey brothers lead the way for Russets Wrestling

SHELLEY - Darrick Stacey has long since made a name for himself as a wrestler, after all, the senior at Shelley High School is a two time state champion and is currently undefeated and heading towards his third straight title this spring if things go according to plan. Stacey is currently 24-0 on the season and just waltzed through the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational Tournament to capture that title as well.

Now, Stacey has some competition from his own family, not in the same weight classification mind you, but younger brother Kolton has been making waves of his own this season and has been doing it as a freshman.

"Kolton has been wrestling like a real stud," Darrick Stacey said. "He has been wrestling really well and he is so technically sound, that he has an advantage over a lot of other guys."

Kolton entered into the Rollie Lane with an unblemished record of his own, but ended up in fourth, encountering a couple of out of state wrestlers that not only had some experience on him, but were also technically sound enough to take advantage of a couple of little mistakes that Kolton made.

