STEAM Makerspace opens in Shelley

An open house took place at Shelley’s STEAM Makerspace, 202 S. State St., on Saturday. The Makerspace gives kids, ages 6-18, a place to create and explore STEAM that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

“People are intelligent and like to create,” owner Jake Lofgreen said.At STEAM Makerspace, classes in a variety of fields are available. Some of the classes include science, chemistry, robotics, soldering and math. In art, classes are available in silk screening, sculpture or watercolor painting, among others.

What is the cost?

“Costs vary,” Lofgreen said. “A one-time art class cost $15 and includes the supplies. The cost of a four-week class depends on what the class is and the cost of materials.”

For a full listing of classes and costs, visit STEAM Makerspace on Facebook. People can sign-up and pay for the class online.