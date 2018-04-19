STEM opportunities for Snake River Middle School students

Technology is used at the Snake River Middle School in Thomas to give students an opportunity to experience Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) studies at the school. These include Lego robots, Virtual Reality goggles and building the structure of a bridge.

Teachers Sydnee Hale, Suzanne Hieb and Kirsten Leavitt have integrated some fund and exciting activities into their curriculum.

The Lego Mindstorm EV3 robots were obtained with a grant for eight sets of robot parts.

The students were put into groups of four. They built the robots together and then each group had to learn how to program to their Chrome books and then download to the device.

The initial assignment required each student to discover how to program the robot. They had master directing the robot to move forward, backward, turn, display a picture and make sound. Once each group had accomplished these tasks, they could continue programming additional commands. Some students opted to rebuild the robot and configure it into a different design.

Due to the number of students, the difficult part was rotating the sets through each class and the limited time they had to work on the robots.

