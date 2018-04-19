STEM opportunities for Snake River Middle School students

Sam Mitchell (on left) and Peyton Schofield configured the Lego robot to have a claw and pick up an object at the Snake River Middle School in Thomas. The is one of the STEM projects offered at the school. Omar Garcia and his class were exploring an ocean and getting a 'up close and personal' view of whales at the Snake River Middle School in Thomas. This is one of the STEM projects offered at the school.Sophie Williams (on left) and Taylee Carlson work on their toothpick bridge at the Snake River Middle School in Thomas. Repairmen to the rescue are Antonio Caldera, Jaxen Villa and Cade Christiansen at the Snake River Middle School in Thomas. This robot is one of the STEM projects offered at the school. Hailey Raymond (on left) and Annalee Clayson work on their toothpick bridge as part of the STEM projects at the Snake River Middle School in Thomas. Luke Goodwin works on his toothpick bridge as part of the STEM projects offered at the Snake River Middle School in Thomas.
Thomas, ID

Technology is used at the Snake River Middle School in Thomas to give students an opportunity to experience Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) studies at the school. These include Lego robots, Virtual Reality goggles and building the structure of a bridge.
Teachers Sydnee Hale, Suzanne Hieb and Kirsten Leavitt have integrated some fund and exciting activities into their curriculum.
The Lego Mindstorm EV3 robots were obtained with a grant for eight sets of robot parts.
The students were put into groups of four. They built the robots together and then each group had to learn how to program to their Chrome books and then download to the device.
The initial assignment required each student to discover how to program the robot. They had master directing the robot to move forward, backward, turn, display a picture and make sound. Once each group had accomplished these tasks, they could continue programming additional commands. Some students opted to rebuild the robot and configure it into a different design.
Due to the number of students, the difficult part was rotating the sets through each class and the limited time they had to work on the robots.
