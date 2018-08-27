Stoddard students start studies

Parents, siblings, Blackfoot High School cheerleaders and football players lined up on either side of the upper hall at Stoddard Elementary on Monday morning to welcome the students back to school. First through fifth graders were escorted by their teachers through a tunnel of well-wishers that extended about two-thirds the length of the hall. DJ Rowdy Kepler kept the music going. Stoddard Principal Christine Silzly, who was dressed like the ringmaster of 'The Greatest Show on Earth,' said, "It's going to be a great year.'