Storm water drain project starts

Blackfoot's $1.8 million storm water drain project quietly got a real start this month. The Knife River Corporation, a large construction firm with local offices in Idaho Falls, won the bid for the contract and has started the project with cleaning out the discharge channel behind Walmart. The discharge channel, which also serves as a storm water retention area, lies between the disc golf course at the southern end of Jensen Grove Park and the back of the Walmart Store on Jensen Grove Drive.

The project will upgrade Blackfoot's storm water drains. The work will be along Parkway Drive between Lilac and Jensen Grove Drive, and then east under Jensen Grove Drive to the discharge canal.

Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.