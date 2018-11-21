Storm water drain project starts

Three 20-foot pieces of culvert wait to be installed at the south end of the airport runway. The trench to receive them is dug out and waiting. The only impediment is finding the right day with enough city employees free to do the work on a day with cooperative weather. The new culvert is to replace the obstructed culvert removed this summer. The old culvert became obstructed last May and caused widespread flooding along E. Airport Road from the airport entrance to the north parking lot at Jensen Grove ParkKnife River Construction, the contractor for Blackfoot's $1.8 million storm water drain project, has already started work. They began with clearing and cleaning the water discharge area which is between the disc golf course on the southern end of Jensen Grove Park and the back of Walmart. Prior to this week, the cleared out channel seen here was covered with vegetation and debris.
By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Blackfoot's $1.8 million storm water drain project quietly got a real start this month. The Knife River Corporation, a large construction firm with local offices in Idaho Falls, won the bid for the contract and has started the project with cleaning out the discharge channel behind Walmart. The discharge channel, which also serves as a storm water retention area, lies between the disc golf course at the southern end of Jensen Grove Park and the back of the Walmart Store on Jensen Grove Drive.
The project will upgrade Blackfoot's storm water drains. The work will be along Parkway Drive between Lilac and Jensen Grove Drive, and then east under Jensen Grove Drive to the discharge canal.
Category: