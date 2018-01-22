Students of ISTCS earn Future City awards

Two teams from the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School (ISTCS) won awards at the Future City Competition in Boise last Saturday.

The team that designed the city, called Loki, won the Best Land Surveying Practices Award from the Idaho Society of Professional Land Surveyors. The team that designed the city, Apollo, earned a special award from the ISU College of Science and Engineering for the Best Industrial/Commercial Layout.

This competition is the nation's largest engineering education program. Seventh and eighth grade students first create cities on computers using SimCity software, and then build three-dimensional scale models. Students also write a brief abstract describing their city and present and defend their designs before a panel of engineer judges.

Twenty-seven ISTCS sixth, seventh and eighth grade students traveled to Boise to compete in Future City; 31 students worked on these projects.

