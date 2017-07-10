Swimmers itching at Jensen Grove

Blackfoot officials have responded to complaints of swimmers itch at Jensen Grove.

The following has been posted on the City of Blackfoot Facebook page:

"We've been receiving a lot of comments and feedback lately regarding individuals getting 'swimmer's itch' after swimming at Jensen's Grove.

Please realize that swimmer's itch occurs in any slow moving body of water that is frequented by water fowl.

With the Snake River as high as it was, a high flow rate of water circulation wasn't possible. Now that the Snake River is lower, we are circulating water through Jensen's Grove as rapidly as possible to help reduce the problem of swimmer's itch.

There are signs posted at the Grove warning that individuals might get swimmer's itch, and recommending that you rinse off immediately after getting out of the water. This would reduce, or eliminate entirely, your change of getting swimmer's itch."

Swimmer's itch is a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites carried by waterfowl and snails," said Tracy McCulloch, Community Health Director with SIPH. "The parasite burrows into the skin which causes the reaction."

It does not cause any other symptoms and most cases do not require medical attention. Over the counter anti-itch lotions may work to help with the discomfort.

SIPH encourages all swimmers to take these simple preventive measures to reduce the likelihood of swimmer's itch:

° Shower immediately after coming out of the water if facilities are available.

° Briskly dry off with a towel as soon as exiting the water, especially where the bathing suit touches the skin.

° The organism is found in shallow water so limit the amount of time spent wading.

° Do not feed waterfowl in areas where people swim.

For more information on this another public health issues, visit the SIPH we site at http://siphidaho.org.

However, some say that following these precautions is just not enough.

