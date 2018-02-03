Talbot wins State Hoop Shoot again!

Blackfoot local Izabel Talbot has just won her second state championship in the Annual Elks Hoop Shoot for a second year in a row.

The Elks held the state championships of their annual Hoop Shoot in Blackfoot on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot. Over three hundred attended for all parts of the state. Fifteen children aged eight through 13 competed in three age divisions of 8 to 9, 10 to 11, and 12 to 13. All of the competitors had already won their district hoop shoots before Saturday.

"These kids have already beaten hundreds of others to be here today," said Brenda Fincher of Mountain View, an Elks member attending the event.

Two local Blackfoot shooters participated in the state hoop shoot championships: Izabel Talbot in the girls 10 to 11 age category and Jackson Jorgensen in the boys 8 to 9 age category. Jackson placed third.

Talbot placed first for girls aged 10 to 11. Last year she placed first in the 8 to 9 age category at both the state and regional championships and advanced to the national hoop shoot in Chicago.

Having won the state championship, she will now advance to the regional hoop shoot in Portland in March, which given her performance both last year and this year, she should be a favorite to win. The Elks have organized the hoop shoot not only to showcase the talent of young athletes like Jorgensen and Talbot, there is no financial burden placed on the winners as they advance in the competition. The Elks cover all the expenses for Talbot and her parents for attending the regional hoop shoot in Oregon, and the national hoop shoot if she win regionals again.