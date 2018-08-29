Tater trade and tariffs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week its plans for the $12 billion allocated for farmer relief from the economic fall-out of the recent retaliatory tariffs.

Under the current USDA mitigation plan, potatoes fall under the FPDP managed by the AMS. This $1.2 billion program has allocated $44,500,000 for buy potatoes from American farmers to help make up for lost export opportunities.

The USDA advises that growers who have not participated in a USDA program before should contact their local USDA service center for guidance on what documentation requirements. The service center for central Bingham County is in Blackfoot, at 725 Jensen Grove Drive, phone (208) 785-2090. There are also USDA service centers in Fort Hall, American Falls and Idaho Falls.

Information on the AMS-managed program is available at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food.

Potato growers interested in participating in the FPDP must first become approved vendors. Information on the approval process can be obtained at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food/becoming-approved.

