Tater Trot this Saturday

The eighth annual Blackfoot Tater Trot walk and run will be on Saturday morning, November 3. The event will start and end at the main picnic shelter at Jensen Grove Park (next to the skateboard park). Proceeds for the event will benefit the Community Dinner Table and its annual Christmas Food Box Project.

