Three Blackfoot groups get grants

The F.M. and Anne G. and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation Fund has announced the award of $97,000 in grants to arts-focused nonprofit organizations in southeast Idaho. Three Blackfoot area groups, the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC), the Blackfoot High School Band and the Snake River Education Foundation have received three of the 18 grants given.

The Snake River Education Foundation received a $3,500 grant to bring pop singer and reality TV star Evie Claire to the Blackfoot area for a community-wide performance.

The Blackfoot High School Band received a $6,819 grant to buy student performance chairs and storage carts.

The BPAC received $5,000 to purchase LED stage lights.

