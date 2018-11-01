Three days in Boise - a Volleyball dream

A trio of Firth Volleyball All Stars reflect on lessons learned and things that they will take forward as basketball season will soon be upon us. Kiley Mecham, Hailey Gee and Abby Schiess were all part of the Firth Lady Cougars Volleyball team that finished second to Malad in the 2A State Volleyball Tournament. Please read all about the things they learned in Boise in the Thursday edition of the Morning News.