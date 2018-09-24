Tickets available for Evie Clair concert

Evie Clair, a 2017 America's Got Talent finalist, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Snake River High School, 922 W. Hwy. 39. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 a seat or $12 a seat with a group of five or more.

An afternoon workshop and question and answer (Q&A) with Evie begins at 2 p.m. on the same day at SRHS. Tickets are $5 a seat for the workshop.

Sisters Christina Stutzman and Ali Wilde from Idaho Falls were 2010 America's Got Talent finalists. Remember Ali and Christina Christiansen? The two battle cystic fibrosis. They will make a guest appearance and perform in the pre-show.

Tickets for the concert and the workshop are available by calling 1-208-497-9962.

