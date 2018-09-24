Tickets available for Evie Clair concert

Evie Clalir, a finalist in America's Got Talent 2017, will perform at Snake River High School on Saturday, Oct. 6. Sisters Christina Stutzman and Ali Wilde are doing a pre-show for Evie Clair on Saturday, Oct. 6, at Snake River High School. The sisters from Idaho Falls were finalists in the 2010 American's Got Talent.
LESLIE MIELKE
Monday, September 24, 2018
Evie Clair, a 2017 America's Got Talent finalist, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Snake River High School, 922 W. Hwy. 39. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 a seat or $12 a seat with a group of five or more.
An afternoon workshop and question and answer (Q&A) with Evie begins at 2 p.m. on the same day at SRHS. Tickets are $5 a seat for the workshop.
Sisters Christina Stutzman and Ali Wilde from Idaho Falls were 2010 America's Got Talent finalists. Remember Ali and Christina Christiansen? The two battle cystic fibrosis. They will make a guest appearance and perform in the pre-show.
Tickets for the concert and the workshop are available by calling 1-208-497-9962.
