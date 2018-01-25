Tillis, a Chick with Hits, praises friends on tour

When "Chicks with Hits" steps onto the stage at the Fort Hall Casino and Resort on Saturday night, it will be more than three of the "Monarchy of Country Music."

These are three "Queens" who have forged their careers during the past three decades and have earned the right to be called country music royalty.

Headed by Pam Tillis, the daughter of the late Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis, she is the owner of six number one country hits, 14 Top 10 singles and is a 15-time Country Music Association nominee and two-time winner during her career.

"We are the current torch bearers of those who came before us," Tillis said. "We represent what is left of what a lot of people call country standards and we are proud of the heritage that we represent."

The three ladies work together for eight to a dozen different events per year and their relationship has grown from just being ladies who enjoyed each other's music, to truly good — if not great — friends and enjoy the respect that they have for each other.

