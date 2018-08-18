Tire blows sending truck off interstate

A one vehicle injury crash on Interstate 15, near exit 98, is being investigated by the Idaho State Police. The accident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17.

Mark Madsen, 51, of Shelley, Idaho, was driving a 2005 Freightliner southbound on Interstate 15 at about mile marker 98 (the Rose-Firth exit) when a front tire blew. The vehicle went off the road on the west side of the Interstate and rolled about 200 yards. The truck was located in a field on the west side of the interstate.

Madsen was extricated from the truck by firefighters with the Blackfoot Fire Department. He was transported via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

K.J. with Agricultural Services owns the truck.

"I've had better days," he said.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.