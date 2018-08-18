Tire blows sending truck off interstate

Heading south on I-15, this Freightliner truck rolled about 200 yards on the west of the interstate on Friday afternoon. Blackfoot Fire Department personnel used a spreader, cutter and ram to get the driver out of this truck that had rolled over Friday afternoon. This tire on a Freightliner truck blew, causing the truck to roll about 200 yards into a filed near exit 98 on I-15 on Friday afternoon.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

A one vehicle injury crash on Interstate 15, near exit 98, is being investigated by the Idaho State Police. The accident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17.
Mark Madsen, 51, of Shelley, Idaho, was driving a 2005 Freightliner southbound on Interstate 15 at about mile marker 98 (the Rose-Firth exit) when a front tire blew. The vehicle went off the road on the west side of the Interstate and rolled about 200 yards. The truck was located in a field on the west side of the interstate.
Madsen was extricated from the truck by firefighters with the Blackfoot Fire Department. He was transported via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
K.J. with Agricultural Services owns the truck.
"I've had better days," he said.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

