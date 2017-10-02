Tom Petty taken off life-support

Tom Petty reportedly was taken off life support after he was found unconscious in his California home on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the 66-year-old star was found in cardiac arrest, not breathing.

His personal appearances manager told Fox News the office had "no comment at this time."

The Florida native, who rose to fame in the ‘70s as the lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, has had a busy year. He’s been touring to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his band. Last week, he wrapped up a long leg of the tour with three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, according to Forbes.

The "Free Fallin'" rocker recently said this tour would be his "last big one" during a chat with Rolling Stone.

He described the hectic nature of a country-wide tour during the June interview and said he hopes to record again.

"It's still a wild pace," Petty told Rolling Stone.