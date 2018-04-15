Top three named for Snake River DYW 2019

The theme of the Snake River Distinguished Young Women was "BeYOUtiful" and it certainly was. It was a great show.

Taite Baldwin was named DYW of Snake River 2019. Abigail Tew was First Alternate; McKenna Peck was named Second Alternate.

The 13 participants were Alyssa Orr, Gracey Curzon, Abigail Tew, McKenna Peck, Danielle Phillips, Kassidee Campbell, Jordyn Phillips, Taite Baldwin, Callista Jenkins, Kambrielle Hudson, Marissa Pieper, Alexa Lewis and Kristen Godfrey.

DYW is a scholarship program. Local businesses sponsored $12,800 worth of scholarships that were given out Saturday evening during the showcase.

Rich Dunn and Amy Sorensen were the masters of ceremony and they kept the audience laughing with lots of wisecracks. Dunn was asked what his dream job would be.

"You might guess it is my present job, being assistant principal at SRHS in charge of discipline," he said. No, my dream job would be being a greeter at Walmart."

