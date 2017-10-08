Toussaint named 2nd alternate at DYW

Thirty-seven young ladies competed in the Idaho Distinguished Young Woman program on Saturday in the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium. Rachel Forrest of Pocatello/Chubbuck was awarded the DYW medallion. Madeline Harker of Bonneville County was first alternate; Mia Toussaint of Blackfoot was named second alternate.

Toussaint also was given the Spirit Award. the Spirit Award is given based on votes cast by participants. Each contestant votes for the one young owman she feels most exemplifies the Sprit of Distinguished Young Women. When Toussaint received this award, she was given two rounds of applause and an enthusiastic reception by her fellow participants.

All total, $27,500 of scholarships were awarded on Saturday evening.

