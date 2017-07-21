Toussaint represents Idaho at Girls Nation

One hundred young women (two from each of the 50 states) are heading to Washington, D.C., for the 71st annual American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation from Saturday, July 22, through Saturday, July 29.

Mia Toussaint from Blackfoot and Mariah Dunn from Rexburg were elected from ALA Girls State to represent Idaho as senators at Girls Nation.

Each year, participants bring a piece of draft legislation to defend during the weeklong program.

Toussaint and Dunn wrote the bill they will present at Girls Nation "three days after we got home (from Girls State)," Toussaint said. "Our bill states that gender or race cannot be used for college admission. In our research, we found that since 1996, there have been over 50 case studies about gender and race discrimination used in the college admission process."

