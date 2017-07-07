Trains, delays and uproar

Residents of the City of Blackfoot have, for many years, had to deal with the inconvenience of the Union Pacific trains separating the east side of the town from the west.

Whether it be the inconvenience of being late for work, or causing an ambulance to have to find an alternate route to an emergency, has been an issue for nearly everyone.

“It’s one of the most frustrating things,” said Lacey Ashley in a comment on Facebook. “And it's never quick. I live on the other side and have, (for years) been late to school, work, doctor's, etc.”

On Thursday morning, Morning News reader Sam Lopez took a photo of an ambulance that was blocked from quickly getting to an emergency and sent the picture to the Morning News, which was posted on Facebook.

“Emergency lights were on,” Lopez wrote. “The train pulled forward slowly, but did not back up to let ambulance through. The ambulance backed up, and took an alternate route.”

Many people commented on the Facebook post asking for a solution.

“I wish there was a solution,” commented Alysia Cook. “Because, it is a huge problem. Surely there is something that can be done.”

Madison Park, along with many others, suggested building an underpass or an overpass at the crossings at Bridge and Judicial streets.

Read the entire article in the July 7 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News