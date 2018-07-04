Treaty Day sesquicentennial

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes held a Treaty Day celebration in Fort Hall to honor the 150th anniversary of the Fort Bridger Treaty signing.

Instigated by the peace overtures of Shoshone Chief Pocatello, the Fort Bridger Treaty was signed in 1868 between the United States and four eastern Shoshone bands and Bannock band of the northern Paiute. It established the Fort Hall Reservation along the Snake .

The barbecue started at 1 p.m. It was cooked and served by staff from the Shoshone-Bannock Casino, Hotel and Event Center, including its CEO, Pamela Gallegos.Though the day's activities were scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., the organizers decided to start at 2:30. The activities included an egg toss, potato sack races for kids, foot races, shoe kicking competitions, and tug-of-war contests. While the egg toss and the potato sack races were for kids, the rest of the activities were held for both genders for multiple ages groups.

The age breakdown for the foot races and the shoe kicking contests were notable for their breadth: eight and under, nine to 12, 12 to 14, 15 to 17, 18 to 34, 35 to 50, and 51 and older. Every foot race and shoe kicking had contestants.The Treaty Day festivities ended after the sun went down. At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Tribes set off thirty-minutes of fireworks at the rodeo grounds to cap off the day's events.

