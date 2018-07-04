Treaty Day sesquicentennial

The raw eggs go flying through the air during the egg toss at the Treaty Day festivities in Fort Hall on Tuesday.This tribal lady shows her form in the shoe kicking competition for women over 50 at Treaty Day in Fort Hall on Tuesday.Boys compete in a potato sack race at Treaty Day in Fort Hall on Tuesday.Women 35 to 50 years of age compete in a footrace at Treaty Day in Fort Hall on Tuesday.At the Treaty Day celebration in Fort Hall on Tuesday, a man in a bison suit greeting every youngster present and was available for photo opportunities.The free barbecue fired up at 1 p.m. and was still serving hot dogs, burgers, chips, watermelon, cookies and drinks at 4 p.m. at Treaty Day in Fort Hall on Tuesday.The free barbecue fired up at 1 p.m. and was still serving hot dogs, burgers, chips, watermelon, cookies and drinks at 4 p.m. at Treaty Day in Fort Hall on Tuesday.A sign for a Fort Hall business, spotted on the way to the Treaty Day festivities on Tuesday.
By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes held a Treaty Day celebration in Fort Hall to honor the 150th anniversary of the Fort Bridger Treaty signing.
Instigated by the peace overtures of Shoshone Chief Pocatello, the Fort Bridger Treaty was signed in 1868 between the United States and four eastern Shoshone bands and Bannock band of the northern Paiute. It established the Fort Hall Reservation along the Snake .
The barbecue started at 1 p.m. It was cooked and served by staff from the Shoshone-Bannock Casino, Hotel and Event Center, including its CEO, Pamela Gallegos.Though the day's activities were scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., the organizers decided to start at 2:30. The activities included an egg toss, potato sack races for kids, foot races, shoe kicking competitions, and tug-of-war contests. While the egg toss and the potato sack races were for kids, the rest of the activities were held for both genders for multiple ages groups.
The age breakdown for the foot races and the shoe kicking contests were notable for their breadth: eight and under, nine to 12, 12 to 14, 15 to 17, 18 to 34, 35 to 50, and 51 and older. Every foot race and shoe kicking had contestants.The Treaty Day festivities ended after the sun went down. At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Tribes set off thirty-minutes of fireworks at the rodeo grounds to cap off the day's events.
