Trees auctioned at Christmas Tree Fantasy on Thursday

The trees on display at the Christmas Tree Fantasy will be auctioned tonight, Thursday, Nov. 29, in the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. The auction begins at 7 p.m. Registration opens at 6:30 p.m.; hors d'oeuvres will be served.

"In the last 10 years, the Fantasy has given over $200,000 to non-profit organizations in Bingham County," Christmas Tree Fantasy chair Susan Nalley said.

This is the 40th anniversary of the Fantasy and the 10th anniversary of the tea. This year's theme is "Believe in the Magic of Christmas."

To read the full story, see it in the Thursday, Nov. 29, edition of the Morning News.