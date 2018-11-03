Tribute to Blackfoot's Doug Wareing

One of Blackfoot's most prominent residents and a leader of the local music community, 90-year old Doug Wareing, died Friday afternoon in a car accident.

The accident occurred just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of 65th South and 45th West. While pulling a trailer, Wareing's early 90s Ford pick-up hit the back of a stopped semi-truck waiting to make a turn.

Emergency medical first responders begin lifesaving measures on Wareing while transporting him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Despite their efforts, Wareing succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Wareing was the only occupant in his pick-up. The only other person involved in the accident was the woman driver of the semi, who was uninjured.

The death of Doug Wareing will leave a hole in Blackfoot and it will be hard to fill. While many now associate Wareing with the local music scene, Wareing has left his mark in many places in the community.

He grew up on one of the two Wareing farms. They were once one property but the property was split in two when the interstate was built. His father had possession on one side of the highway and his uncle had the other. Wareing family members live on those farms to this day.

He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1947. Local historian Lois Bates was one of his classmates.

Wareing lived in the area his whole life. Music was his first love. At one point, he returned to BHS as a music teacher and high school's choral director. He also taught music at Snake River, Rigby and Idaho Falls in his long career. Even after he retired, he volunteered to help local high school bands and jazz bands.

What many don't know, because of his association with music, is that Wareing also helped to found Little League baseball in Blackfoot.

Most recently, Wareing was best known for his direction of the Jazz House Big Band and for his direction and organization of Blackfoot's Music in the Park program. Anyone who didn't already know him would never have guessed he was 90.

Channel 8 news anchor Karole Honas paid Wareing the following tribute: "I cannot begin to tell you the joy he has brought into people's lives through his music…Wherever he was going, he provided the best music and musical talent. He brought joy with him everywhere he went—just pure joy."

Bingham Memorial Hospital board member Linda Valentine said: "Doug Wareing was such a delightful member of our community who gave so much of himself for others. He worked diligently to maintain and grow the Music in the Park series each year by arranging the musical talent. We will continue to support Music in the Park in honor of Mr. Wareing just as we have for his predecessor, Butch Hulse. We pray his family may be comforted in their time of loss."

Danny Roberts, Band Director at Snake River High School, said, "Doug has been a mentor for me outside of high school. He taught in Rigby in the 90s and I collaborated with him and his jazz members. I took lessons on the trumpet from one of his jazz band members and played with his groups."

He added, "Doug taught at Snake River in the 80s. We still have some of the equipment he acquired when he was here."

"He was always willing to give his time and energy to kids," Roberts said. "He was always giving back in the community. He loved kids. He will be greatly missed. He impacted so many individuals and the Snake River High School Jazz Band and I looked forward to meeting with him this winter."

Melissa Christensen, who played the French horn and trumpet, said, "It was fun to play in the Big House Jazz Band. Doug was someone who brought the best of music of all kinds. He played for him for 25 years. He has been my band teacher since junior high and was my band teacher at Rigby High School. I just kept playing. He was a good music teacher and wanted to share with everybody."

"I played with Doug in 1960 and 1963 in the Idaho State University Band under David Missel," Dixie Oswald said. "He went back to college on the GI Bill. Doug played the bass trombone; I played the clarinet."

She added, "He advertised for players in the Jazz Band and I've been playing ever since. I was waiting to hear when rehearsals started again. I liked him as a person. He wanted his music to be perfect."

"The Eastern Idaho Technical College Community Band, which he directed, faithfully played for graduation (the Eastern Idaho Technical College is now the College of Eastern Idaho)," Oswald said. "Our last performance was at the graduation ceremony in May."

The Morning News extends its condolences to the Wareing family for the loss of a man who will be sorely missed.