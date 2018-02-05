Trip to Jackson planned

A trip to Jackson, Wyoming, is planned by the Blackfoot Senior Citizens' Center. The bus will depart at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The cost is $100 per person.

To reserve your spot, contact Cara Fitzgerald at the Blackfoot Senior Citizens' Center by calling her at (208) 785-4714.

The price includes a chartered bus ride, lunch at Bubba's BBQ, an Elk Refuge sleigh ride and an art tour of the National Museum of Wildlife. The bus will depart from Jackson to return to Blackfoot at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Seats are limited. Tickets are non-refundable.

