Two arrested for number of burglaries

The Blackfoot Police Department responded to the Short Stop, in the 900 block of S. Broadway, in reference to a robbery that had occurred several hours earlier on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. The investigation by the Blackfoot Police Department/Bingham County Sheriff’s Office combined detective unit lead to solving at least three other local business burglaries and the arrest of two suspects: Olivia Yokoyama, 26, of Fort Hall, bail is set for her at $50,000.00 for three counts of burglary, principal to robbery and principal to aggravated battery and Samir B. Afraid of Bear, 26, of Blackfoot, bail for him is set at $75,000.00 for two counts of burglary, robbery, and aggravated battery.

The investigations into these cases continues as the investigation shows there may have been others involved. If you have any information about these crimes please contact Detective Wes Wheatley at 208-782-3085.