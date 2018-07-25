Two bands play at Music in the Park

It was twofer Wednesday at Music in the Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot on Wednesday, July 25. People could enjoy the variety of music offered by two bands—the Eastern Idaho College Community Band of Idaho Falls and the Snake River New Horizons Band of Pocatello. Different styles of music were featured, including Americana, marches, themes from the movies—The King and I as well as Beauty and the Beast—jazz, swing and Buglers' Holiday by LeRoy Anderson. It was an enjoyable way to spend an evening.