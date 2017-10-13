Ugandan orphans to perform concert

The Watoto Children’s Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will continue its six-month U.S. tour at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship (2550 Rose Rd.) on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m., featuring a brand new concert, Signs & Wonders.

The concert will feature worship songs that share the stories of the children and the joy that they have because of God’s love. The children will share stories of how their lives have been changed and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities. All performances are free and open to the public.

Since 1994, Watoto Children’s Choirs have traveled the world sharing the plight of Africa’s orphaned children. Each child in the choir has suffered the loss of one or both of their parents but they have been rescued and now live in a Watoto village. Watoto is a holistic child-care solution initiated to serve the dire needs of the people of Africa.

Abandoned at a hospital in Kampala, Esther Kahangi was rescued by Watoto as a premature baby and spent her first weeks in critical care. Now, she is a healthy, joyful 8-year-old who has toured with the choir.

“I am excited to be a part of Signs & Wonders,” said Esther. “I know that I am a wonder because I am chosen by God as his child.”

“What an extraordinary experience it is to see the Watoto Children’s Choir,” said Brian Houston, Senior Pastor of Hillsong Church. “It lights up the place to see these beautiful kids, and when you hear their stories and learn about where they have come from, you can’t help but think of all God has done.”

Since 1994, the Watoto Children’s Choirs have toured the world annually as advocates for the 18 million African children currently orphaned by AIDS. The experience of traveling on a choir helps the children to develop confidence and boldness, as well as broadening their worldview. The choirs have performed before presidents and royalty in the White House, Buckingham Palace, the United Nations and many other national parliaments. The choir has also performed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant in the UK and is featured on Chris Tomlin’s album, “Hello, Love.”

In 1994, Watoto Church founded Watoto Child Care Ministry, Inc., an international holistic care program that was initiated as a response to the overwhelming number of orphaned and vulnerable children and women in Uganda. It is positioned to rescue an individual, raise each one as a leader in their chosen sphere of life so that they in turn will rebuild their nation.

The model involves physical care, medical intervention including HIV/AIDS treatment, education - formal and vocational, counseling and emotional well-being as well as moral and spiritual discipleship.